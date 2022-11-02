Za'Darius Smith's 3 sacks earn him NFC Defensive Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith leads the league in both sacks and tackles for loss, and his performance in Sunday's win over the Cardinals boosted both of those figures.

Smith's three sacks and four tackles for loss earned him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. On the season, he has 8.5 sacks and 13 TFLs.

Smith's first sack came late in the first quarter on a blitz. He rushed up the middle and muscled the center to corral quarterback Kyler Murray and end the Cardinals' drive. His sack celebration paid homage to longtime Vikings defensive end Jared Allen, who entered the Ring of Honor on Sunday.

His next sack came midway through the second quarter. Smith again rushed from the inside and blew right past the center. Murray folded under the pressure.

The final sack came on the second-to-last play of the game. With less than 30 seconds left, Smith beat the left guard and took Murray down. One play later, Harrison Phillips jumped on a falling Murray to end the game with another sack.

As a team, the Vikings have 21 sacks on the year, good for 10th in the league. They play the Washington Commanders on Sunday, who have given up 30 sacks, more than any other team but the Chicago Bears.