Zac Brown Band founding member raising awareness of ALS with "Hop on a Cure" nonprofit

Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band plays Target Center on Friday. A founding member will be on stage with a message.

John Driskell Hopkins often wears a hat that says: Hop on a Cure. His guitar strap says it too. It's what's behind it that he wants you to listen to.

Hopkins and his wife Jen founded the nonprofit Hop on a Cure after his ALS diagnosis.

"Our mission is number one — awareness. So, I think that John sharing his story and highlighting other people with ALS is really showing people what this disease is and what it does, and then of course research dollars. Like it's so underfunded. It costs so much to get a drug from trial to FDA approval. Not only does it take time, but lots of financial resources," Jen Hopkins said.

The couple spoke about how fans can help with their mission.

"Give us all your money," John Hopkins joked.

"Wear a T-shirt. Educate yourself. Tell people about it," they said.

"It's all about being a billboard all the time. When I look out into the crowd and see a lot of blue Hop on a Cure shirts, it really is moving to me to see that support. So everyone in our crowd needs to know that I see that and I appreciate it," John Hopkins said.

"When you're here playing, what does it mean to you to be on the road with the band and playing while you're navigating this journey?" WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle asked.

"Truly hope that I can do this forever, but my challenges are growing, and I'm very blessed to have a slow progression, and there may come a day where I can't be on the road. I do find myself pausing and like scanning the whole crowd like I'm trying to imprint it on my brain. And I've done that every week this tour. I forget some shows, but every week I remember to just make a photograph in my mind. I'm trying to embrace all of those moments," John Hopkins said.

He will be creating those memories on stage with Zac Brown Band Friday at Target Center.

Tickets are still for sale. If you'd like to support Hop on a Cure, click here.

John Hopkins is still releasing new music on his own. His song, "I Love You Forever," is written for his family.