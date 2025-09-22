Twin Cities teen with tourette's wins 2 championships at world horse riding competition

A Lakeville South High School senior did the unthinkable last month when she took her horses to a world riding competition in Kentucky.

"You and your horse have that connection and once it clicks, it's just an indescribable bond," Chloe Meche said.

That bond is on display every time Meche, 17, drives her horse Murphy at Westwood Farm in Plato, Minnesota. She has a gift to be able to communicate with her horse without speaking the same language.

"The horses will always be there for you. They don't judge you," Meche said.

She has the same bond with her saddle horse, Zara.

Meche took the two horses all the way down to Louisville, Kentucky, where she proved their special bonds in front of the judges at the World's Championship Horse Show.

"They see that stage, they see the arena open up and they perk up and they know when it's go time," she said.

Meche took home two world championships.

"I was shocked when they called my number," she said. "I immediately started bawling."

Westwood Farm manager and trainer Jay Wood hadn't seen his horses compete like this since 2005, when Zara's parents took home the blue ribbon.

"I petted her on the neck and I said, 'Be like your mom and dad,' and Chloe did it," Wood said.

While the horses are taking home prizes, they're also helping the people riding them win in life.

"I have tourette's syndrome and it really helps me focus in," Meche said. "Riding taught me confidence. It's taught me to be myself. Once I get on a horse, any worry at all just completely disappears."

Meche is thankful for all the help she's had along the way. Equestrian riding is a team sport and there are so many people who helped in her success, from the veterinarians who take care of the horses to the stable staff and her parents.

Meche's next competition with Murphy and Zara is in October.