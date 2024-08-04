Woodbury house severely damaged in fire, no injuries reported

WOODBURY, Minn. — A destructive fire ripped through an east Twin Cities metro home before spreading to a neighboring residence Sunday afternoon.

The Woodbury fire chief says people were home at the time of the fire but someone passing by alerted them in time.

Multiple cars were also destroyed in the fire.

WCCO

Investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

Firefighters from seven nearby cities were called to help extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.