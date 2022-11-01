Watch CBS News
Woman seriously injured after rolling vehicle with her baby inside, charges pending

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 1, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 1, 2022 01:17

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji.

Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch.

When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 2:42 PM

