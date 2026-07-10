Woman, 62, dead after driving underneath a semitruck in west-central Minnesota

A 62-year-old woman is dead after driving underneath a semitruck on a highway in Evergreen Township, Minnesota, on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident happened at 9:57 p.m. on Highway 87 near milepost 15. The state agency said a man driving the semitruck was backing into a residence when the Menahga, Minnesota, woman, operating a 2019 Subaru Outback westbound on the highway, drove underneath it.

The agency says it will release the identity of the woman on Friday night.

According to officials, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Frazee Fire Department, Frazee Police Department, Becker County Sheriff's Office and state patrol responded to the incident.

Evergreen Township is around 23 miles east of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and roughly 82 miles west of Brainerd, Minnesota.