Woman dies in Prior Lake house fire

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- A woman is dead after a house fire in Prior Lake Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the 3500 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest shortly before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived the front of the house was in flames. Crews knocked down the fire within minutes.

A woman was found unresponsive inside the home. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The case of the fire and the death is under investigation.