Woman dies in Prior Lake house fire
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- A woman is dead after a house fire in Prior Lake Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to a fire on the 3500 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest shortly before 10:30 p.m.
When they arrived the front of the house was in flames. Crews knocked down the fire within minutes.
A woman was found unresponsive inside the home. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
The case of the fire and the death is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.