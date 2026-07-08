Woman, 60, missing after leaving Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, police say

Authorities are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving a hospital in downtown Minneapolis.

Elayne Johnson, 60, left Hennepin Healthcare Monday around 11:10 pm., according to the New Brighton Police Department. The department said she should have returned to her New Brighton home from the hospital, but has not been seen since.

Elayne Johnson New Brighton Police Department/WCCO

Johnson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 210 pounds, police said, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call the department at 651-767-0640.