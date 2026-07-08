Woman, 60, missing after leaving Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, police say
Authorities are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving a hospital in downtown Minneapolis.
Elayne Johnson, 60, left Hennepin Healthcare Monday around 11:10 pm., according to the New Brighton Police Department. The department said she should have returned to her New Brighton home from the hospital, but has not been seen since.
Johnson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 210 pounds, police said, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call the department at 651-767-0640.