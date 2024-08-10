Watch CBS News
Witnesses report Minneapolis apartment fire was intentionally set, officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS —  Police received reports on Friday evening that a fire at a Minneapolis apartment complex was intentionally set.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the fire at a two-story apartment building on the 2600 block of Girard Avenue South.

Witnesses reported that someone might have set fire to the front porch, and police responded to the scene.

Crews found a wicker sofa on fire. Residents were evacuated, and crews were able to contain the fire to the front porch.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a leg injury. One police officer was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, the fire department says.

