Former Wisconsin elementary teacher facing 9 more charges in child sexual assault case

HUDSON, Wis. — A Wisconsin teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students is facing nine additional charges, an amended complaint filed in St. Croix County last week reveals.

Charges against 24-year-old Madison Bergmann, of St. Paul, include five counts of sexual misconduct by school staff, two counts of child enticement and one count each of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful descriptions and first-degree child sexual assault.

Bergmann resigned from her position as a fifth-grade teacher at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson in mid-May after the 11-year-old victim's parents, and subsequently law enforcement, discovered concerning texts between the two. The victim had been a student of Bergmann's.

Madison Bergmann St. Croix County

Charges say officers were presented with screenshots of multiple text conversations between the victim and Bergmann talking about their encounters, which allegedly occurred inside the classroom during lunch or after school.

Inside Bergmann's backpack, an officer reported they found a folder with the victim's name on it containing handwritten notes. Many of the letters allegedly talked about the two kissing each other.

In one of the letters, charges say Bergmann wrote, "One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop."

Bergmann is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.