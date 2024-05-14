Wisconsin elementary teacher charged with child sexual assualt resigns, along with one other

HUDSON, Wis. — A western Wisconsin elementary school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an 11-year-old boy has officially resigned.

Twenty-four-year-old Madison Bergmann was charged earlier this month with first-degree child sexual assault with a child under 13 in regard to her relationship with a fifth-grade student at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson.

On Monday, the Hudson School District accepted Bergmann's resignation. Another teacher also resigned. She is accused of not reporting the alleged abuse.

The charges came after the victim's parents found concerning texts between the two. Charging documents say the victim told investigators that he talked to Bergmann "almost daily."

Inside Bergmann's backpack, an officer reported they found a folder with the victim's name on it containing handwritten notes. Many of the letters allegedly talked about the two kissing each other.

In one of the letters, Bergmann wrote, "One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop," charges say.

Bergmann was let out on a $25,000 signature bond and is not allowed on school property or at school events. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 30.

The school district says it is providing counseling support to children, their families and staff as needed.