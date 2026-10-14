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6 dead, including child, in small plane crash near Wisconsin Dells, CBS News affiliate reports

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Six people are dead, including a child, in a small plane crash Wednesday night in south-central Wisconsin, according to CBS News affiliate WMTV in Madison.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in "a residential neighborhood near Mirror Lake State Park," in Baraboo, about 15 miles south of Wisconsin Dells, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office tells WMTV.  

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WMTV

Authorities say the plane was making a return trip from Kenosha to Menomonie.

WMTV reports the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be aiding in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest.

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