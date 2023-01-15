Watch CBS News
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin.

Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man.

The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased.

There were no other injuries. 

WCCO Staff
January 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

