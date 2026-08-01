Wisconsin firefighter dies in line-of-duty, procession expected Saturday

Eau Clarie, Wisconsin, is mourning after a firefighter died in the line of duty.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, Bryce Jungbluth suffered a medical emergency after coming off duty on Wednesday. According to Jungbluth's obituary, he passed away Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Eau Claire Fire Rescue

A procession for Jungbluth from Minneapolis to Eau Claire is expected to take place Saturday afternoon. He will be escorted my the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The department said on its social media page that Jungbluth "served the Eau Claire Fire Department and Carrboro Fire-Rescue with passion, dedication, courage and honor. He cared deeply about the fire service and approached every shift with a willingness to learn, serve others and support his fellow firefighters. "