Minnesota teen has emergency surgery after unknowingly swallowing wire bristle during backyard barbecue

A Minnesota family is sharing its story after a backyard barbecue ended with emergency surgery for their son.

Noah Walden said he unknowingly swallowed a tiny wire bristle from a grill cleaning brush while eating a hamburger on May 26, the day after Memorial Day. The burger had been cooked on his family's backyard grill.

He didn't notice anything unusual while eating. About three days later, he began experiencing stomach pain that continued to worsen over the next several days.

On June 3, Walden went to the hospital, where a CT scan revealed the metal bristle had become lodged in his bowel and had begun puncturing his intestine.

The following day, June 4, doctors performed emergency surgery, removing about three inches of his bowel.

Walden said he spent two days hoping the object would pass on its own before learning surgery was necessary. He remained hospitalized until June 7.

His mother, Amie Walden, said the family immediately threw away its wire grill brush after learning what caused the injury.

She now encourages others to replace wire bristle brushes with safer alternatives, saying the tiny metal wires can be difficult to see if they break off and remain on a grill.

The Waldens hope sharing Noah's experience will help prevent another family from facing a similar medical emergency.

Earlier this year, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled more than 13 million Weber and Nexgrill wire brushes. The commission recommends switching to a non-wire alternative like wooden scrapers, a steam cleaner or a rolled-up ball of aluminum foil.