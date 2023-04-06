Police call disappearance of Minnesota mother "involuntary" and "suspicious"

Winona Police now call Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance “suspicious” Winona Police now call Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance “suspicious” 00:56

Police are calling the disappearance of a 26-year-old Minnesota mother "involuntary" and "suspicious" nearly one week after she went missing. Madeline Kingsbury has not been seen or heard from since she dropped her young children off at daycare last Friday.

"We believe Maddy's disappearance is involuntary, suspicious, and we are all concerned for her safety," Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Kingsbury and her husband dropped off their children around 8:00 a.m. at daycare on Friday, Williams said. She was then supposed to report to work but didn't show up, he said.

Kingsbury is "a hardworking and dedicated mother" who works at Mayo Clinic as well as a grad student at the University of Minnesota, her sister Megan Kingsbury said at a news conference.

The mother was scheduled to pick up her young children, a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, from daycare Friday afternoon, but didn't show up or schedule other arrangements, police said. Kingsbury didn't answer numerous phone calls or messages from family or friends, which "is extremely out of character for her," police said.

Investigators searched the residence, where they found Kingsbury's phone, her wallet, and identification at her home, police said.

Her husband told police he returned home driving their van around 10:00 a.m. and when he returned Kingsbury was gone from the home, police said. Kingsbury normally drives a dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan, police said. Williams said they believe someone driving "a similar van" to Kingsbury's van was seen in the area.

Police posted a map on their Facebook account asking for help from residents who live in the city of Winona, Wilson Township and Hillsdale Township to search their properties, vehicles and trails.

Williams asked residents to check any security or surveillance cameras or gaming cameras for any suspicious activity or unusual persons and to "save any video" from March 31 and April 1.

"Please help us find Madeline, the children need their mother," her sister Megan said at a news conference on Wednesday. She said her niece has inherited her mother's "kindness and curiosity," and her red-headed nephew has dimples and is a "chatterbox" that loves to "dance."

There are no suspects or persons of interest, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for further information about Kingsbury's disappearance, WCCO reported.