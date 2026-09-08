Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Willmar police search for two missing 15-year-old girls believed to be traveling together

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding two 15-year-old girls who went missing last week.

The Willmar Police Department says Paige Wollman and Brooklynn Greenwaldt were both last seen on foot leaving a home on the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest on Sept. 1. They are believed to be traveling together.

Greenwaldt is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo hoodie, black sweatpants, tennis shoes and gold earrings.

untitled-may-03-2026-at-10-00-28-2.png
Brooklynn Greenwaldt (left) and Paige Wollman (right) Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Authorities described Wollman as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has dark blonde and pink hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up, black T-shirt, skinny jeans with holes, white Nike socks and brown sandals.

There is concern for the well-being of both girls.

Anyone who has seen Wollman or Greenwaldt is asked to contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244 or call 911.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue