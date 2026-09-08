Willmar police search for two missing 15-year-old girls believed to be traveling together

Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding two 15-year-old girls who went missing last week.

The Willmar Police Department says Paige Wollman and Brooklynn Greenwaldt were both last seen on foot leaving a home on the 800 block of Park Avenue Northwest on Sept. 1. They are believed to be traveling together.

Greenwaldt is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo hoodie, black sweatpants, tennis shoes and gold earrings.

Brooklynn Greenwaldt (left) and Paige Wollman (right) Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Authorities described Wollman as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has dark blonde and pink hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up, black T-shirt, skinny jeans with holes, white Nike socks and brown sandals.

There is concern for the well-being of both girls.

Anyone who has seen Wollman or Greenwaldt is asked to contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244 or call 911.