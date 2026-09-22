2 dead, 1 in critical condition in shooting near Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, police say

Two young men are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in a park Monday night in Willmar, Minnesota, according to police.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 8 p.m. at Rau Park, located on Foot Lake just west of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds. Officers found two injured men, ages 19 and 20, who are both Willmar residents, police say.

The 19-year-old man was later pronounced dead at a Willmar hospital, while the 20-year-old man was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital.

Police say a third Willmar man, also 19, was separately brought to an area hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

This triple shooting is described as "an isolated incident" by police who say there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with the investigation.

Willmar is about 100 miles west of Minneapolis.