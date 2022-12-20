Twin Cities experience white Christmases about 7 in 10 years, NWS reports

MINNEAPOLIS -- We can now safely say it will be a white Christmas in the Twin Cities, and the rest of Minnesota for that matter. All of the snow that fell last week isn't going anywhere with these cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service says in more than 120 years of measuring snow depth in the Twin Cities, a white Christmas happens about 71% of the time.

We've had several brown Christmas recently, including last year and in 2018 and 2015.

The current record for the deepest snow cover on Dec. 25 was back in 1983, when there were 20 inches of snow on the ground. That also was among the colder Christmas Days on record, with a high just 1 degree above zero.

The coldest on record was in 1996, when the high was 9 degrees below zero.

Click here for more information, including the probabilities of a white Christmas in select cities.