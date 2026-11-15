Wild beat Bruins 6-2 behind two goals from Ryan Hartman, extending road winning streak to 8 games

Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov scored two goals each, Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Saturday night to extend their road winning streak to eight games.

Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to 11 games (six goals, 14 assists) with two assists for the West-leading Wild, who have earned at least a point in 11 straight games (9-0-2).

Quinn Hughes and Blake Coleman scored 67 seconds apart in the opening two minutes of the second period for Minnesota, which cruised to its NHL-best 10th road victory. Yurov scored both of his in the third period, the second an empty-netter.

David Pastrnak and Fraser Minten scored for Boston, which lost its second straight home game after winning seven in a row at TD Garden. Both losses came wearing their new mostly brown "varsity jerseys" with bright yellow numbers, trim and helmets that they debuted Thursday.

After getting pulled in Boston's lopsided loss at home against Montreal Thursday — it's first at home since Oct. 5 — Jeremy Swayman started and made 19 saves.

Hartman's first came on a wrister from the left circle that beat Swayman inside the far post, making it 1-0 at 6:54 of the opening period.

Hughes slipped a wrister past Swayman 53 seconds into the middle period and Coleman's slap shot from the point found its way past a few bodies and into the net, making it 3-0.

Minten's power-play goal came at 8:45 but Hartman's second took away Boston's brief momentum 75 seconds later.

The Wild won the first meeting of the season, 4-1, at home on Oct. 3 when Kaprizov scored two goals.

The teams entered tied with the NHL's second-best goal differential (plus-24) behind Carolina.

Up Next

Wild: Host Nashville on Tuesday night,

Bruins: Close their four-game homestand on Tuesday, facing Los Angeles.