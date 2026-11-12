Matt Boldy has 2nd hat trick of season to help Wild beat Maple Leafs, 5-2

Matt Boldy completed his second hat trick of the season and the sixth of his career early in the third period and the Minnesota Wild sent the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fifth straight regulation home loss with a 5-2 victory Thursday night.

Boldy's third goal of the night came after Maple Leafs winger William Nylander and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson got their wires crossed off the rush to open a clear lane for the Wild winger.

Michael McCarron and Danila Yurov, into an empty net, also scored for Minnesota (14-3-4), which got 26 saves from Jesper Wallstedt. Kirill Kaprizov had three assists, and Yurov added an assist for a two-point night.

The Maple Leafs (8-11-2) have lost the first of five contests of what has turned into a disastrous six-game homestand to move to 1-7-0 over their last eight.

The Wild improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 since last losing in regulation to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 22.