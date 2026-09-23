Wild general manager Bill Guerin's contract has been extended, AP source says

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has signed a contract extension, another sign of the organization's all-in pursuit of a Stanley Cup title.

ESPN first reported Tuesday that Guerin has a new deal. His extension was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the contract, speaking on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Wild did not announce the news. The person said Guerin signed the deal during the offseason. Terms were unavailable.

Guerin won the NHL General Manager of the Year Award last season, in voting by his peers around the league and a panel of other NHL executives and media members. The 55-year-old Guerin had quite the season, pulling off a blockbuster trade with Vancouver to obtain star defenseman Quinn Hughes in December and watching the Wild win a playoff series for the first time in 11 years when they beat Dallas in six games in the first round.

In between those highlights for the club, Guerin served as general manager of the U.S. men's national team that won the gold medal at the Olympics for the first time since 1980.

The Wild have the majority of their lineup back from last season, highlighted by 40-goal scorers Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy and the pairing of Hughes and fellow Olympian Brock Faber on defense. Guerin also signed coach John Hynes to a contract extension last week as he enters his fourth season with Minnesota.

Guerin has begun his eighth season as general manager of the Wild, who hired him to replace Paul Fenton. He spent eight years before that with Pittsburgh, including the last five as assistant general manager. Guerin had an 18-year playing career in the NHL from 1991-2010, skating with eight different teams.