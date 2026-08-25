How the Minnesota State Fair grew into a 12-day tradition

Nearly two straight weeks of food, fun and farming are just hours away. The Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday.

There's a buzz at the fairgrounds as vendors, exhibitors and 4-H families get ready to welcome millions of people across a very specific stretch of time. Why is the Minnesota State Fair 12 days?

"Since 1975, the Minnesota State Fair has lasted for 12 days," said Keri Huber, an archivist for the Minnesota State Fair. "Prior to that, in the early 1850s, it could have been three days."

The fair officially became six days starting in 1885. It was extended to eight days in 1919.

Two big changes happened 20 years later. In 1939, the fair was extended to 10 days. The schedule was also lined up so that the fair ended on Labor Day going forward. Before that, there were times it started in September, including on Labor Day.

The fair's length increased again in 1972 to 11 days. Just a few years later, it was extended one final time to 12 days in 1975.

Huber said adding the 12th day was "mainly for those weekends to be spread out for more people to enjoy the fair pre-Labor Day."

Minnesota and Ohio's state fairs are the only ones that run for 12 days. Eleven days is the most popular, including neighboring Wisconsin and Iowa. Texas and Washington's state fairs last the longest, reaching 24 days.

While the length of time varies from state to state, most of them tend to happen between August and September. Why are the Minnesota State Fair and others held near the end of summer?

"We really depend on students participating at the State Fair," said Huber. "Whether they're 4-H, FFA or even if they're working the booths. And so, when they're here, available during the summer, they can participate at the State Fair."

FFA and 4-H kids first compete at county fairs earlier in the summer. Once those are finished, competing at the Minnesota State Fair is the grand finale.

There are also the vendors, games, rides, and exhibitors that must juggle visiting other state fairs into their schedules.

Some attended the Wisconsin State Fair right before setting up in Minnesota.

The Great Minnesota Get Together has been 12 days for more than 50 years now. Given its popularity, have there ever been talks of extending it further?

"There's always talk, but just feasibly it's not possible," said Huber. "For one, we can't pass Labor Day, just again with schools."

Several school districts start their academic year on the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Huber said adding time on the front end would interfere with fair preparation, a key time to finish renovations and repairs on the grounds.