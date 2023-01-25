MINNEAPOLIS -- The English language is ever-evolving, thanks to new words or older ones getting new meanings. That informal type of speaking starts to become natural.

So why do we use slang? And is a word no longer slang if it enters the dictionary? Good Question.

Jeff Wagner helps us keep up with this cool way of talking.

If anyone knows the latest trendy terms, it's our younger generations. Rarely do we learn how or when it came to be.

"More often than not, words that are slang end up becoming just part of the regular vernacular," said Emily Brewster, a senior editor at Merriam-Webster. "We'll use slang as a way to have a special form of communication with a subset of people. And so by using words that are only understood by the small group of peoples, there's an intimacy that can develop."

Slang forms in several ways. There's clipping, where you shorten a word. Blending combines two words. Coinage includes giving a word a new meaning -- or creating a new word.

"A 16-year-old on a Vine video came up with the word 'fleek, on fleek' to describe her perfectly groomed eyebrows," said Brewster.

So, how does slang spread?

"It used to be something that you would have to actually be in personal contact with someone in order to pick up slang vocabulary," said Brewster.

The internet -- and specifically social media -- allow new slang to spread much faster than before. Before that, it was music and other creative arts.

But is a word no longer slang if it makes it into the dictionary?

There are a few slang words Merriam-Webster added last year. They now have an official definition -- but they're still labeled as slang.

Brewster says in the 1950s it would take a slang word several decades to be recognized by the dictionary. Now, it can be less than 10 years.

"That window has really just been shrinking and it's really because that amount of informal language that we are seeing is just increasing dramatically," said Brewster.

Brewster says some of the first English dictionaries ever printed were for slang. One from the 1600s was called "Thieves Cant" which explained code words used by British criminals.