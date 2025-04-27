Whitecaps put an end to Minnesota United's eight-match unbeaten streak

Sebastian Berhalter started the scoring 10 minutes into the second half and Pedro Vite added two goals four minutes apart to propel the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-1 victory on Sunday, putting an end to Minnesota United's eight-match unbeaten streak on Sunday.

The Whitecaps (7-1-2) grabbed the lead in the race for the Supporters' Shield with 23 points, one more than FC Cincinnati as they continue the best start in club history. Vancouver is 3-0-2 following their only loss — a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of the Chicago Fire.

Berhalter subbed in to begin the second half and scored for the first time this season to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute. Twenty-year-old defender Giuseppe Bovalina notched his first assist in 13 career appearances.

Berhalter is the son of Gregg Berhalter, who managed the Columbus Crew (2013-18) before becoming the head coach of the U.S. men's national team until 2024 when he took over the reins for the Chicago Fire.

Vite entered in the 64th minute scored in the 66th and 70th for a 3-0 advantage. Vite's has three goals this season and 10 overall in 95 appearances with the Whitecaps. J.C. Ngando had assists on both goals. All four of his career assists have come this season. Daniel Ríos notched his second assist this season on Vite's first score, and Ali Ahmed — who subbed in with Vite — collected his fourth.

Minnesota United (4-2-4) got a goal back in the 80th minute when Wil Trapp took a pass from Tani Oluwaseyi and scored his second of the campaign. Oluwaseyi's assist was his third.

Yohei Takaoka saved three shots for the Whitecaps.

Dayne St. Clair had two saves for Minnesota United.

The second-half effort gives Vancouver a league-high 20 goals scored, while yielding seven — one off the league low.

Minnesota United, also off to its best start, lost for the first time since a 1-0 road setback to Los Angeles FC in the season opener.

Minnesota United travels to play Austin FC on Saturday. The Whitecaps return home to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

