Where's my tax refund in Minnesota? Here's where to check.

Tax season is underway, and Minnesotans who have filed may be eager to know the status of their state refund.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has a website available for all taxpayers who have filed with the state to check where their refund is.

Anyone using the system must know their social security number, date of birth and exact refund amount, and it must match what's on the return.

Officials say a refund may take longer to process if a return is mailed, if an individual doesn't choose direct deposit, if there are errors on a return or if a return is identified for additional review.

Tax refund information is updated every weeknight by the state.

The deadline to file taxes is April 15.

Click here for the status of Minnesota tax refunds.

Anyone can check the status of their federal tax refund on the Internal Revenue Service's website.

Americans are expected to file about 140 million returns in 2025. Last year, about two-thirds of taxpayers got a refund, with the average check at about $3,100, according to IRS data.

Note: The above video first aired on Feb. 4, 2025.