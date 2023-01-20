MINNEAPOLIS – A free tech tool is taking the world by storm.

It's an artificial intelligence program that can write a term paper in 20 seconds, or explain thermodynamics to a second grader.

So what exactly is ChatGPT? Good Question. Heather Brown wanted to find out before it took her job.

First off, the "GPT" stands for "Generative Pre-Trained Transformer."

Gene Munster runs a technology investment and research firm. He says it's free, but you do need an account. We got right to testing it out. First off, I asked it to write me a 200-word book report on "The Grapes of Wrath." And within about three seconds, ChatGPT starts typing this:

One of the most striking aspects of the novel is the portrayal of the harsh realities of the Great Depression.

"If I didn't tell you that a machine wrote this, you'd probably think a human did," Munster said.

It can solve complicated math problems, write code, give parenting advice, explain quantum computing, etc.

Next task for ChatGPT: Write me a country song about the Vikings winning the Super Bowl. Here's what it immediately came back with:

They said it couldn't be done, the Vikings couldn't win. But the team from the north, they took the crown and the grin.

"It's not perfect, you know, it's gonna get about 80% to 90% right," Munster said.

Clearly, it could help people increase productivity.

"One of the biggest pros here is that ChatGPT can free us to focus on more higher-level problems," he said. "In terms of the cons, it's pretty obvious, it has the power to change, you know, our ability to think critically."

WCCO reached out to several school districts and colleges about this. Many said yes, it's on their radar. And they're asking how are they're going to grapple with the potential for plagiarism -- but also incorporate this technology into their classrooms.

Two schools districts told WCCO their filters block ChatGPT on school computers. The head of technology for the Anoka-Hennepin School District had a particularly thoughtful response. He said the calculator, the internet and smartphones prompted similar discussions.

Yes, they'll grapple with ChatGPT's ability to write essays like a student. But also, how could this help struggling learners?

"It's huge," Munster said."It's hard to understate how big ChatGPT can be."

There are limits on what ChatGPT will do. It won't give financial advice like stock tips. It also won't teach you how to make dangerous things, like bombs. And its info only goes up to 2021, so you're out of luck with current events.