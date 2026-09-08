What does starting the school year strong look like? Students share their tips

The first days of school can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. New teachers, new classes, maybe even a new building. It can be a lot to manage without a plan.

You may have heard the phrase, "Start the school year strong." What does it mean? WCCO visited Hidden River Middle School to find out.

"To behave, listen and learn," said eighth grader Antonio Jones.

"To do well and make friends along the way," said eighth grader Fatema Eva.

"For me it's like a routine thing. I get up at a certain time, so set your alarms early the week before," added eighth grader Sky'Lynn Winters.

Proper sleep was a common theme. Another theme was getting organized before the year began.

"Preparing my things the day before school and maybe like a few days before school," Eva said.

Those words were echoed by Principal Teresa Vibar as she shared the educator's side of starting strong.

"My teachers are encouraged to start slow, take baby steps. We want to make sure everybody's ready to jump into academics, so we're often teaching all the classroom routines and rituals through fun activities while teachers are getting to know their scholars," Vibar said.

That includes teachers learning how the students will interact with the curriculum, as well as the variety of perspectives filling the desks in the classroom.

"That's critical for a teacher to have a successful year," Vibar said

Many students are already starting with a learning deficit when you consider the "summer slide," which particularly impacts reading and math retention. Vibar said ensuring students don't fall behind further is a priority.

"Our students that we notice are struggling, we have a lot of building supports via counselors or social workers, but mental health experts in the building as well," she said. "Because we all know life happens outside of our building and that life can impact a student's success."

Eva struggled at the start of a recent school year, including failing a few tests. She said her remedy to dig herself out of the hole was, "extra studying, of course."

Winters had struggles when entering sixth grade. The new school, harder classes, longer class times and larger population of students messed with her organizational skills.

"I used to lose my iPad a lot," she said.

In her view, the early days of the school year are precisely when students need to be on their game instead of taking it easy.

"That's where a lot of kids go wrong. They don't lock in for the beginning of the school year," Winters said. "If more kids would, like, start focusing at the beginning of the school year, you start that early, it wouldn't be as hard as it is at the end of the year."

Although school just started, for some well over a week now, there's still plenty of time to establish a good foundation that builds a strong school year. One step how they fuel their bodies. Proper hydration and eating healthy meals stand out to Winters.

"It's good for your mind," she said.

Gates feels that having all your supplies on hand, even something as simple as a pencil, can build confidence.

"Even though the teachers might provide it, it's better for you to have your own stuff so you don't depend on other people," he said.

Vibar said families need to develop routines. Her first suggestion is establishing a bedtime.

"Kids hate to hear about a bedtime, but when does technology go off? What's the bedtime routine so that they're getting a good night's sleep," she said.

Other suggestions include reading, exercise and socializing with friends and family. The routine should be a well-balanced approach beyond just studying.

"Homework this time of year isn't as important as it is to establish those routines," Vibar said.