Westonka schools develop AI policymaking group to prepare for evolving technology

Artificial intelligence in the classroom is a hot topic, and one Minnesota school district is aiming to get on top of the tech with a new policymaking group.

Right now, it's a process of elimination keeping kids from cheating, but Westonka Public Schools' new AI cabinet is made to vet new advancements in this rapidly evolving technology before they enter the classroom.

"We really had to think quickly how are we going to manage this thing called AI" said Mark Femrite.

Femrite oversees more than 2,400 students as Westonka's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. Westonka Public Schools ISD 277 sits on the northwest end of Lake Minnetonka.

"You know nothing surprises me" said Femrite, who's worked for the district since 1990. He calls artificial intelligence a "disrupter."

"My definition of a disrupter is it can be positive or negative and we're gonna take the positive route with this" said Femrite.

He says in June 2025, the district held a one-day training for staff on AI, discussing guidelines and a new manual on the topic. He thought that'd be enough, but now says, "every building in our district is working on AI. They each have a committee."

Each committee reports to a cabinet with six strategically-picked staff members from across the district.

"We wrap around them to support them" he added. He says the cabinet thinks outside the box and guides the district's implementation as a whole.

"We vet AI tools before they ever reach the classroom," he said, which he's proud of.

The current policy at Westonka Schools says students can't use AI at all. When it comes to teachers, they're allowed to, but can only use Gemini.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen in January, but we're ready" Femrite told WCCO. He says he realizes the technology is not going anywhere.

"We have to understand how AI impacts instruction, and we need to learn how to change our instruction" said Femrite. "We'll adapt as things change and we'll end up on top."

Femrite says they're aware students could then use the tech on personal devices. Part of the guidance in place is to teach teachers on how to detect it and more.

Westonka Public School includes:

Westonka High School

Westonka Middle School

Shirley Hills Primary School

Hilltop Primary School

Westonka Early Learning

The Minnesota Department of Education has more information about artificial intelligence in education online.