2 men killed in separate weekend hit-and-runs in Wisconsin; suspects in custody, sheriffs say

Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes that occurred this weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the first crash happened Saturday around 7:26 p.m. in St. Croix Falls. Sixty-five-year-old Roger Peterson, of rural Luck, was struck by an SUV while walking near U.S. Highway 8 and County Highway Y.

Deputies were able to track the SUV down hours later in Burnett County and arrested the driver, the sheriff's office said. Authorities are asking for anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the crash to call 715-485-8300.

The second deadly crash occurred Sunday around 4:13 a.m. in Hudson Township, about 30 miles south of St. Croix Falls. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says a 911 caller reported seeing "a person lying in the roadway" of County Highway N. The victim, an unidentified man, was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies used "vehicle evidence left at the scene" to track the vehicle about 15 miles northeast in New Richmond. The suspected driver, a 20-year-old New Richmond woman, is now in custody. The sheriff's office says she wasn't injured in the crash.

Authorities say the Hudson Township crash was the fourth-reported traffic fatality in the St. Croix County this year.

The investigations into both crashes are ongoing.