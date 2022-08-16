Watch CBS News
Westbound Highway 62 closed between Richfield and Edina as crews work to remove pedestrian bridge

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Westbound Highway 62 closed after pedestrian bridge hit
Westbound Highway 62 closed after pedestrian bridge hit 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota transportation officials say a section of Highway 62 in the south metro could be closed for several days as crews work to remove a damaged pedestrian bridge. 

According to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 near Interstate 35W is closed between Richfield and Edina after a pedestrian bridge was hit. 

Crews are working to remove the bridge, and MnDOT says it could take "several days." Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.  

WCCO-TV has a crew en route to the scene. This story will be updated. 

First published on August 16, 2022 / 5:15 PM

