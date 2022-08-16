Westbound Highway 62 closed between Richfield and Edina as crews work to remove pedestrian bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota transportation officials say a section of Highway 62 in the south metro could be closed for several days as crews work to remove a damaged pedestrian bridge.

According to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 near Interstate 35W is closed between Richfield and Edina after a pedestrian bridge was hit.

A truck that hit and damaged a pedestrian bridge over Hwy 62 east of Hwy 100 has closed all westbound traffic from I-35W, possibly until *Thursday afternoon*, @MnDOT says pic.twitter.com/muTmB0LdaU — David Schuman (@david_schuman) August 16, 2022

Crews are working to remove the bridge, and MnDOT says it could take "several days." Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

