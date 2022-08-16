Westbound Highway 62 closed between Richfield and Edina as crews work to remove pedestrian bridge
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota transportation officials say a section of Highway 62 in the south metro could be closed for several days as crews work to remove a damaged pedestrian bridge.
According to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 near Interstate 35W is closed between Richfield and Edina after a pedestrian bridge was hit.
Crews are working to remove the bridge, and MnDOT says it could take "several days." Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
WCCO-TV has a crew en route to the scene. This story will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.