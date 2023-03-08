West St. Paul PD looking into "possible larger nationwide crime spree" following credit card fraud arrests

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three Michigan men are in custody accused of using fraudulent credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in West St. Paul.

According to West St. Paul police, officers on Tuesday responded to a Target, located at 1750 Robert St. S., on the report of three people who took items using fraudulent or fake credit cards.

Police say they purchased over $1,000 in products on Tuesday, and took over $30,000 in items last week using the same method.

When officers arrived, the men fled on foot in different directions, but were later apprehended without incident. All three men are from Flint, Michigan. They are now in custody at Dakota County Jail on pending charges of felony theft and fleeing police.

Police say they are "looking into a possible larger nationwide crime spree" since one of the men has warrants for felony theft in Florida and Washington state.

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing.