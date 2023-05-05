WCCO Mid-Morning links from May 5, 2023
Here are links pertaining to the Friday, May 5 episode of WCCO Mid-Morning:
- The Minneapolis Institute of Art has one of the most comprehensive collections of the Arts of Asia in the United States.
- Discover Latin Culture and Cuisine with local chef and cookbook author Amalia Moreno-Damgaard.
- The Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale Presents their Spring Concert: Some Enchanted Evening…From Jazz to Broadway and Everything in Between May 5 and 6.
