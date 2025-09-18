Minnesota pool contractor at center of WCCO investigation pleads guilty to fraud

Pool contractor at center of WCCO investigation admits to scamming families

The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation admits he executed a fraud scheme to take customers' money.

Charles Workman pled guilty in federal court this week. In court documents, he said he marketed backyard pools, getting customers to pay up front, even though he knew he would complete little to no work.

WCCO began investigating Workman in 2022 after families contacted us saying they'd been scammed.

Their backyards were left in ruin or there was no work done at all. More than a dozen families collectively lost more than a million dollars.

Workman violated his pre-trial release and will remain in federal custody until sentencing.