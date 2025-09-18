Watch CBS News
Minnesota pool contractor at center of WCCO investigation pleads guilty to fraud

Jennifer Mayerle
Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as a summer intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist returned to WCCO as a reporter in 2014 and later also anchored WCCO Saturday Morning for 6 years. Then in early 2024 she focused on her new role as Senior Investigative Reporter.
Pool contractor at center of WCCO investigation admits to scamming families
Pool contractor at center of WCCO investigation admits to scamming families 00:42

The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation admits he executed a fraud scheme to take customers' money. 

Charles Workman pled guilty in federal court this week. In court documents, he said he marketed backyard pools, getting customers to pay up front, even though he knew he would complete little to no work.

WCCO began investigating Workman in 2022 after families contacted us saying they'd been scammed.

Their backyards were left in ruin or there was no work done at all. More than a dozen families collectively lost more than a million dollars. 

Workman violated his pre-trial release and will remain in federal custody until sentencing. 

Jennifer Mayerle

