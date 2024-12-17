Water Gremlin agrees to settle lawsuits alleging cancer and chronic illness

Water Gremlin agrees to settlement in lawsuit over exposure to cancer-causing chemical

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Water Gremlin and its parent company, Okabe, agreed to a settlement in lawsuits filed by people who accused them of causing their health issues.

Nearly a hundred people sued the now-bankrupt plant in White Bear Township last year over exposure to a toxic and cancer-causing chemical called TCE. That chemical is now banned in the state, and recently the EPA banned it too.

News of a settlement follows a multi-year WCCO Investigation led by senior investigative reporter Jennifer Mayerle.

For years, many living near the White Bear Township plant wondered what caused their cancer and why their health had deteriorated. Then, in 2019, they learned about Water Gremlin's excessive release of TCE into the air for more than 15 years. They said it felt like they finally had answers. The discovery led to 95 lawsuits. Water Gremlin noted the suits in its bankruptcy filing.

The settlement, which is yet to be signed, is for nearly $28 million.

A portion, $14.4 million, will come from Okabe, the rest from the plant's bankruptcy trust. Then the court will decide how to divide the funds and what individuals will receive.

WCCO has gotten to know the people at the heart of the lawsuits. Page Stevens is living with leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Kerri Lueke had a rare skin cancer removed. Steve Laliberte worries his multiple myeloma will come back. Shelly Tripp's lung function is deteriorating. Dave Strong's wife Louise died of cancer. What they all have in common is living near the plant.

Their attorney Dean Salita said in part, "When Water Gremlin declared bankruptcy, its assets were sold off which limited the amount of funds available to these victims. We are pleased, however, that we have reached a global resolution...that will provide some justice for our clients."

Bankruptcy court must approve the settlement, which should happen in the next few months. The people involved in the suits aren't yet able to talk about the settlement.

WCCO reached out to attorneys for Water Gremlin and Okabe but has not heard back.