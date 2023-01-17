Watch CBS News
Water Gremlin served with dozens of lawsuits alleging cancer, chronic illness, wrongful death

By Jennifer Mayerle

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens of lawsuits have just been served against a manufacturing plant with a history of pollution.

Water Gremlin has been at the center of several WCCO investigations since 2019, when we learned the White Bear Township plant released elevated and unsafe levels of the toxic, cancer-causing chemical TCE into the air for more than 15 years.

The civil lawsuits allege the actions of the company caused cancer, chronic illness, and wrongful death.

Several people reporter Jennifer Mayerle has spoken with over the last four years are plaintiffs in the suits. She's combing through the documents and will break down what this means on WCCO and streaming on CBS News Minnesota.

We've also reached out to Water Gremlin for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information is available.

