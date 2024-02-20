Procession for Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge underway Tuesday

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A procession for fallen Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge is underway Tuesday afternoon.

The procession began at 2 p.m. at the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka and will travel to the funeral home in Jordan.

RELATED: How to help the families of Burnsville police officers and paramedic killed in shooting

From the medical examiner's office, the route traveled eastbound on Highway 62 and then southbound on Highway 169 to Jordan.

The public is encouraged to show support throughout the route, but is advised to use caution when finding a place along the route since traffic will not be controlled.

WCCO

Elmstrand and Ruge — both 27 years old — were both killed after responding to a domestic call in Burnsville on Sunday morning. Paramedic Adam Finseth was also killed.

Earlier Tuesday, city officials in Burnsville announced that monetary donations for the families of the fallen can be sent to the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund. The city asked people who donate to write "Burnsville Heroes" in the comment section of each donation.

Those who'd like to donate something other than money as a show of support are asked to bring the contribution to Prince of Peace Church, located at 13801 Fairview Dr. in Burnsville. More information on donations at the church can be found here.

RELATED: Man who killed 3 Minnesota first responders identified as Shannon Gooden