Procession for Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge underway Tuesday

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A procession for fallen Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge is underway Tuesday afternoon. 

The procession began at 2 p.m. at the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka and will travel to the funeral home in Jordan. 

From the medical examiner's office, the route traveled eastbound on Highway 62 and then southbound on Highway 169 to Jordan. 

The public is encouraged to show support throughout the route, but is advised to use caution when finding a place along the route since traffic will not be controlled. 

inx-aerials-officers-procession-022024.jpg
WCCO

Elmstrand and Ruge — both 27 years old — were both killed after responding to a domestic call in Burnsville on Sunday morning. Paramedic Adam Finseth was also killed. 

Earlier Tuesday, city officials in Burnsville announced that monetary donations for the families of the fallen can be sent to the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund. The city asked people who donate to write "Burnsville Heroes" in the comment section of each donation.  

Those who'd like to donate something other than money as a show of support are asked to bring the contribution to Prince of Peace Church, located at 13801 Fairview Dr. in Burnsville. More information on donations at the church can be found here.

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 1:59 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

