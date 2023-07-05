Watch CBS News
Watch live: MPD Chief Brian O'Hara on the mayhem of fireworks set off on Boom Island

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is providing an update after mayhem erupted on Boom Island overnight as several dozen people shot off fireworks.

Video obtained by WCCO shows several youths pointing fireworks at police cars. Officers were trying to get them to clear the area shortly after 1:30 a.m. 

A neighbor who witnessed the chaos said police were trying to get people to disperse, but they didn't comply. Others ignored orders all together and continued to launch fireworks, she told WCCO.

This is a developing story and will be updated with O'Hara's comments.

Video shows people aiming fireworks at police car 00:31
