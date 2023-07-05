Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Watch video of people firing fireworks at Minneapolis Police

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS – Another Fourth of July, and another dangerous night in parts of Minneapolis.

WCCO News has secured a video that shows youths firing fireworks directly at police squad cars in the middle of a neighborhood near Boom Island at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness told WCCO News that about a dozen officers with MPD, Minneapolis Park Police and the Minnesota State Patrol tried to disperse the group, which wouldn't comply. Order was restored in the area by about 2 a.m.  

Video shows people aiming fireworks at police car 00:31

How to watch: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's update on chaotic Fourth of July

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara will discuss the chaotic night at a press conference set for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with O'Hara's comments.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.