Watch video of people firing fireworks at Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS – Another Fourth of July, and another dangerous night in parts of Minneapolis.

WCCO News has secured a video that shows youths firing fireworks directly at police squad cars in the middle of a neighborhood near Boom Island at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness told WCCO News that about a dozen officers with MPD, Minneapolis Park Police and the Minnesota State Patrol tried to disperse the group, which wouldn't comply. Order was restored in the area by about 2 a.m.

How to watch: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's update on chaotic Fourth of July

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara will discuss the chaotic night at a press conference set for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with O'Hara's comments.