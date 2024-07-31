Trump spars with reporters at Black journalists' conference over Kamala Harris' ethnicity, immigration and jobs

Trump attending NABJ convention in first Chicago visit in 5 years Trump attending NABJ convention in first Chicago visit in 5 years 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Former President Donald Trump's appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago quickly turned hostile on Wednesday, even before the event officially began over an hour behind schedule.

Trump blamed issues with the audio equipment for the delayed start of a Q&A session with journalists attending the National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

The event itself began with a series of questions that Trump characterized as a "very rude introduction," sparring with interviewer Rachel Scott of ABC News and seemingly accusing event organizers of holding up the start of the event, which was scheduled to begin at noon in Chicago but didn't kick off until after 1 p.m.

"I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country, I've done so much for the Black population of this country," Trump said.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social network, claimed that the venue's speaker equipment was not working properly.

"Don't blame me for being late," Trump posted.

The gathered journalists audibly jeered Trump after he claimed, "I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln," and was pressed by Scott after he claimed that people were illegally crossing the border and taking "Black jobs."

"A lot of the journalists in this room are Black," Trump said. "I will tell you that, coming from the border, are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs."

"What exactly is a Black job, sir?" Scott asked, as the audience audibly gasped.

"A Black job is anybody that has a job," Trump responded. "They're taking the employment away from Black people."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, moderated by from left, ABC's Rachel Scott, Semafor's Nadia Goba and FOX News' Harris Faulkner, speaks at the National Association of Black Journalists, NABJ, convention, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Trump also responded to questions surrounding his choice of U.S. Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, as his running mate. Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner asked Trump if he believed Vance would be ready to assume the role on day one.

"Historically the choice of a vice president makes no difference," Trump responded.

The Republican former president also falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American to serve in the role, had in the past only promoted her Indian heritage.

As a U.S. senator, Harris was a member of Congressional Black Caucus, supporting her colleagues' legislation aimed at strengthening voting rights and reform policing.

The Harris campaign issued a statement following Trump's appearance in Chicago, saying he "failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in."

"Today's tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump's MAGA rallies this entire campaign. It's also exactly what the American people will see from across the debate stage as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans. All Donald Trump needs to do is stop playing games and actually show up to the debate on September 10," Harris' communications director Michael Tyler said.

The decision to hold a Q&A with Trump earlier led the co-chair for the convention, Karen Attiah, to step down. On Wednesday afternoon, following the event, she called the decision to invite Trump "a colossal mistake," adding "I'm stunned at how horrible this is."

Prior to the question session, Attiah said, "To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck."

Event was controversial with attendees leading up to the Q&A

Even prior to the event, the decision to host Trump did not go over well with some NABJ members, who voiced concerns ahead of the event. NABJ President Ken Lemon recently clarified that the invitation to Trump was not meant to be taken as an endorsement.

"As a group, we affirmed that the invitation to former President Trump was in line with NABJ's usual practices since 1976. It has always been our policy to ensure that candidates know that an invitation is not an endorsement," Lemon said.

Lemon also said panelists would be fact-checking as the former president speaks.

"We have people whose lives are depending on what happens in November," Lemon said. "For us as journalists — people who go into and have very uncomfortable conversations for the sake of our members — this is an important time."

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has offered to address NABJ members virtually after the convention. Event organizers say they are still working to reach an agreement.

Despite the invitation of presidential candidates to the convention being a tradition that goes back decades, it has divided many within the organization with Trump involved. At least three activist groups were planning protests outside. Mayor Brandon Johnson said he will make sure the former president receives appropriate security.