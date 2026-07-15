Washington and Ramsey counties expanding food scrap pickup program

Recycling and composting food scraps just got easier for more communities in Ramsey and Washington counties.

No shortage of trash comes through the doors at the Ramsey-Washington Recycling and Energy Center. Now, there's a new program to limit how much unnecessary waste makes it from here to the landfill.

"It's a food scrap pick-up program. It's super easy," said Trista Martinson, executive director of the Ramsey-Washington Recycling and Energy Center. "All they're going to do is put their food scraps from the kitchen in these bags, tie it a knot and throw it in their trash can."

Once those special green bags make it to the facility filled with leftovers, eggshells and anything else compostable, they are separated by robots and sent for special composting.

"This is a huge environmental impact, and this is where everyone could do their part. As you know, when organics break down in a landfill without oxygen, it creates methane. Methane is heating up our environment," said Martinson.

Instead, they're working with partners that will collect the greenhouse gas and convert it into clean energy. They can also create what's called biochar to help with water and soil remediation.

"It is a full circle win and everyone can participate," said Martinson. "We made it easy. We're meeting them in the kitchen so they don't have to take any other action."

Earlier this month, 10 more Ramsey County communities and all of Washington County are now able to participate, with more rollouts to come.

"The community is listening, they're paying attention, they know it makes a difference, and it feels so good to be a partner with the community to have a real impact on the climate."

The program is expected to roll out to St Paul and the rest of Ramsey County by the end of next year. To learn more or see if your community is already included, visit foodscrapspickup.com or call 651-661-9393.