2 dead, 5 wounded in mass shooting in Washington, D.C., police say

Mass shooting in Washington D.C. leaves 2 dead, 5 hurt

Police are still searching Sunday for a suspect in a Washington, D.C., mass shooting that left two people dead and five others wounded in the early morning, police said.

The mass shooting happened around the intersection of 7th and P Streets in the northwestern part of the city, which is near downtown, said Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department at a brief news conference held at the scene. When at least four people are hurt or killed in a shooting, not including the shooter, it is considered a mass shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive's criteria.

Details about the injuries of the five wounded were not publicly available several hours later.

#Update Shooting Investigation: Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll provides an update on the seven people shot early Sunday morning near the intersection of 7th and P St, NW.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411

Police responded to the shooting at around 3 a.m. ET, Carroll said. Both people killed in the shooting were pronounced dead when they arrived, CBS affiliate WUSA reported, citing investigators. The police department has not shared identifying information about any of the seven victims, other than saying the five people who sustained injuries are all adults.

Police said they were looking for a man who was seen running south on 7th Street, away from the area where the shooting took place, according to WUSA. Carroll has asked anyone who may know something or who may have witnessed the shooting to report tips to the police department by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.