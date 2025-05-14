Stephen Curry cleared for workouts as Warriors face do-or-die Game 5 vs. Timberwolves

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for a must-win Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team said that superstar Stephen Curry could be available for a potential Game 6 if they win Wednesday night.

The team announced Wednesday morning that Curry is "making good progress" on his hamstring injury following a re-evaluation.

"He has been cleared to participate in light on-court workouts, including shooting drills," the Warriors said in a brief statement.

Stephen Curry Injury Update 5/14/25: pic.twitter.com/nBtFH6IBjF — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 14, 2025

The Warriors had ruled out Curry for Game 5, according to an injury report posted Tuesday night.

Curry suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during the first game of the Western Conference Semifinals series. While the Warriors went on to win the opener, Curry's absence has been felt on the court as the Timberwolves won the following three games, putting Golden State on the brink of potential elimination.

"Obviously, a tough break," Curry said following his injury. "Hopefully I'll be back soon."

Before his injury, Curry averaged a team-best 22 points in these playoffs for Golden State.

The team said Curry would be re-evaluated on Saturday. A potential Game 6 would take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday.

Game 5 will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 p.m. Central Time.