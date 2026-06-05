Gov. Tim Walz signs $1.2 billion infrastructure bill in St. Paul

Dozens of infrastructure projects around Minnesota will move forward following the ceremonial signing of a $1.2 billion infrastructure bill by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday.

Walz signed the bill near the Kellogg/Third Street Bridge in St. Paul, which is in the process of being replaced, with Mayor Kaohly Her, Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger and other state officials in attendance. The governor said the project became possible because of residents who advocated for it and state representatives who secured over $75 million in funding for it in 2023.

The bridge is expected to open next year.

The legislation contains both state bonding and general fund provisions. It includes $50 million for a local road improvement program, $35 million for the first phase of a new complex at the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus, $25 million to replace or improve bridges in the state and $10 million for improvements to the St. Paul RiverCentre.

The package also includes $750,000 to cover the cost of designing and installing signage along Highway 610, which lawmakers proposed renaming the Hortman Memorial Highway in honor of the late House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

"The legislators, the administration, the advocates all were able to get together, not only get out of a session on time, but to get out of a session with a really, really good bonding bill as a part of that," Walz said before the signing.

The $1.2 billion investment is larger than the $907 million that Walz recommended.

During the 2025 legislative session, lawmakers passed an infrastructure package that totaled $700 million in investments.