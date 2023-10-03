Minnesota Governor's Residence remodeling project doubles in cost to nearly $13 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The cost to remodel the Minnesota Governor's Residence has skyrocketed.

At first, the work on the mansion on St. Paul's Summit Avenue, which started this summer, was supposed to cost about $7 million. Now, it's nearly doubled to about $13 million.

WCCO

In a letter to legislative leaders, the Governor's Residence Council said the home, built in 1912, needs more new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing to get up to code. It also needs more security upgrades.

During the remodeling, Gov. Tim Walz and his family have been living in Eastcliff, the St. Paul estate that has housed several sitting presidents of the University of Minnesota.

Former U president Joan Gabel moved out in the spring after taking the job of chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.