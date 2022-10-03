Watch CBS News
Voyageurs' cameras capture mom and cub wolves foraging for blueberries

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

It's not everyday you get a chance to see a wolf in the wild. It's even more rare to see one eating alongside its cub.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project captured the rare sight this summer.

Experts say it is the first footage of a mom and pup foraging for blueberries together that they're aware of.

"This past summer was a bumper blueberry crop and every wolf we studied spent extensive time foraging on blueberries," the project reported on social media.

Research shows berries can make up around 83% of the weekly diet for wolves during peak season. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 6:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

