Vote now for Taylor Drift, Beyonsleigh and other MnDOT snowplow names

MINNEAPOLIS — Voting has begun for the latest iteration of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's annual Name a Snowplow contest.

After receiving more than 8,000 submissions, MnDOT cut the list to 50 finalists. The public can vote on the names through Sunday. The top eight will be revealed later this month and assigned to a snowplow in each MnDOT district.

Some of the highlights among the finalists include:

Alice Scooper

Beyonsleigh

Dolly Plowton

I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered

Make Snowbegone

Sweet Child O' Brine

Taylor Drift

You can see all of the finalists and cast your vote by clicking here.

This is the fourth year of the contest. Past winners include Blizzo, Clearopathtra, Ctrl Salt Delete, Plow Bunyan and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow, among others.