"Blizzo" the snowplow hits Twin Cities roads

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School
Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School 00:44

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new snowplow has hit the Minnesota highways - named after Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo.

"Blizzo" was one of the names that won the state's snowplow naming competition. Blizzo will join the fleet and clear the roads in the Twin Cities.

After she learned that a snowplow had been named after her, Lizzo thanked Minnesotans. 

"Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."

March 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

