MnDOT's "Name a Snowplow" contest opens for submissions

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation's annual "Name a Snowplow" contest is back for its fourth year.

MnDOT takes the submissions — usually fun, witty or winter-themed names — and narrows them down, before putting them up for a public vote.

In the past, winners have included Betty Whiteout, Blizzard of Oz, Cleopathra, Sleetwood Mac and Blader Tot Hotdish.

A person can only submit one name, which must be no longer than 30 characters. No vulgar or politically-inspired names will be considered. Past winners' names will also not be considered.

It’s back!! Your favorite annual tradition returns for a fourth year. ❄️ Submit your creative ideas for our “Name a Snowplow” contest by Dec. 15! https://t.co/vCCLVYw2s3 pic.twitter.com/30p7j0N8Ft — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 5, 2023

Minnesotans are encouraged to submit name suggestions on MnDOT's website through Dec. 15. The public will be able to vote on their favorites in January.

Here's a full list of past winners:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Blizzo



Clearopathtra



Better Call Salt



Han Snowlo



Blader Tot Hotdish



Scoop! There it is



Sleetwood Mac

Betty Whiteout

Ctrl Salt Delete

The Big Leplowski

Plowasaurus Rex

Scoop Dogg

Blizzard of Oz

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Edward Blizzardhands

Plowy McPlowFace

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow