MnDOT's "Name a Snowplow" contest opens for submissions
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation's annual "Name a Snowplow" contest is back for its fourth year.
MnDOT takes the submissions — usually fun, witty or winter-themed names — and narrows them down, before putting them up for a public vote.
In the past, winners have included Betty Whiteout, Blizzard of Oz, Cleopathra, Sleetwood Mac and Blader Tot Hotdish.
A person can only submit one name, which must be no longer than 30 characters. No vulgar or politically-inspired names will be considered. Past winners' names will also not be considered.
Minnesotans are encouraged to submit name suggestions on MnDOT's website through Dec. 15. The public will be able to vote on their favorites in January.
Here's a full list of past winners:
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry
- Blizzo
- Clearopathtra
- Better Call Salt
- Han Snowlo
- Blader Tot Hotdish
- Scoop! There it is
- Sleetwood Mac
- Betty Whiteout
- Ctrl Salt Delete
- The Big Leplowski
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Scoop Dogg
- Blizzard of Oz
- No More Mr. Ice Guy
- Edward Blizzardhands
- Plowy McPlowFace
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
- Duck Duck Orange Truck
- Plow Bunyan
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi
- F. Salt Fitzgerald
- Darth Blader
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow
