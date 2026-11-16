A central Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting a woman and two girls in 2024.

Virgil Thew, 49, was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Elizabeth Kolba, and two girls, ages 12 and 13. They were found dead on Dec. 30, 2024. One of the girls was Kolba's daughter, while the other was the daughter's friend.

Court documents state the three were found covered by a blanket in a bed, all dead from gunshot wounds to the head, inside his deadbolted bedroom in his mother's apartment in New Lisbon, located about 30 miles northeast of Wisconsin Dells.

One of the girls had been reported missing by her father hours before the discovery. The criminal complaint states he told investigators she hadn't come home the night before, and her phone's location showed she was at Thew's residence. Kolba's daughter's phone was there as well.

Ten days after the grisly discovery, deputies spotted Thew in a stolen vehicle in Elroy, located about 12 miles southwest of New Lisbon. The complaint states Thew initially told deputies he was "attempting a 21-day survival challenge." He later confessed to the murders.

Thew was previously convicted of burglary in 1999. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 4.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.